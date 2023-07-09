'Reach out for help' | Military suicide rates are rising, DOD says

An active-duty sergeant and San Antonio veteran have made it a personal mission to save lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A silent crisis grips the nation. Suicide rates among Army servicemembers are at an all-time high, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

In the last month, four soldiers stationed at Fort Cavazos have died. At least three of them took their own lives, several media outlets report. KENS 5 is waiting for a response from the military installation.

“I’m not in the loop with any of that because I have been gone,” said First Sergeant George Soliz with 566 MCAS. “One of the changes they are making [at Fort Cavazos] is my brigade commander is making a resiliency center internal, rather than just one for the base. So, it’s a smaller number to support and it’s right across the street instead of down the road.”

Soliz enlisted after 9/11. He’s served multiple deployments since then.

“It gets me a little emotional when I get into certain pieces of it,” said Soliz. “But when I do get into those conversations, I see the chaplain and talk to people to get it out. I try not to keep it all in.”

Roger Garcia is a San Antonio veteran who served 20 years before medically retiring.

“With PTSD it’s stressful,” said Garcia. “The anxiety comes up. I’m easily triggered sometimes.”

Garcia lost military friends to suicide. It’s a battle he also knows personally.

“There’s thoughts in my head about suicide, but I look at my children and I just can’t do that,” he said.

For Garcia, family support and connecting with veterans has made all the difference. He now uses his own experience to help others through the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Garcia also volunteers with Heroes Sports, a group using exercise to help transition soldiers from combat to civilian life.

“I don’t care if you are retired or still active; we all need to talk to somebody,” Garcia said.

This month, Soliz is lacing up for Stop Soldier Suicide. He plans to run 100 miles to raise money for the nonprofit. To support his mission, click HERE.

“People aren’t alone,” said Soliz. “There's a lot of people who have gone through the same experiences or similar experiences.”

“I’m still getting help,” said Garcia. “And I retired in 2013. Don’t be ashamed to reach out.”

According to Garcia, one of the biggest hurdles veterans face is long wait times for counseling. He says it can take up to two months to get an appointment through Veteran Affairs. KENS 5 reached out to the South Texas VA for comment. We are waiting to hear back.