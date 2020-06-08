U.S. Marine from Orange Grove passed away in tragic event outside Marine Camp Lejune in North Carolina, will be honored for his service

21-year-old, U.S. Marine Corporal and Orange Grove graduate, Doyle Wofford, will be flying back to Texas to be laid to rest and honored for his service.

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Military officials say 21-year-old, U.S. Marine Corporal and Orange Grove graduate, Doyle Wofford, will be flying back to Texas to be laid to rest and honored for his service as a United States Marine in the upcoming days.

U.S. Marine Corporal Wofford passed away tragically after a fatal event on Thursday morning outside Marine Camp Lejune in North Carolina.

According to the Alice Echo Journal, Wofford graduated from Orange Grove High School in 2017 and enlisted in the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California.

In an interview for Alice Echo Journal, Wofford's mother said, "He made Corporal within three years. That is unheard of. He lived and breathed being a Marine. I visited the Marine Corps and had the opportunity to meet with his platoon. They expressed how Doyle was the glue that held them together.”

Corporal Wofford was stationed at the Headquarters Battalion 3rd Marine Division and 2nd Marine Division at Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, according to officials.

U.S. Marine Corporal Doyle Wofford will be fitted for his brand new final Dress Blues and flown back home to Orange Grove, Texas for a final farewell.

There are several major Marine Corps commands and one Navy command aboard Camp Lejeune.

According to military officials, tenant commands in North Carolina include Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, II Marine Expeditionary Force, 2nd Marine Division, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and the naval hospital to name a few.