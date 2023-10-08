VA extends deadline for PACT Act benefit applications

Due to high demand, deadline for Veterans and survivors to apply for PACT Act benefits extended and will be backdated

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Due to extremely high demand and some technical difficulties experienced by the Veterans' Administration, the VA has announced it will extend the deadline for Veterans applying for PACT Act benefits.

Initially, the deadline for Veterans and survivors to apply for benefits was August 9. Now Veterans and survivors who apply -- or submit their intent to file -- for PACT Act benefits by 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, August 14, 2023, will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to August 10, 2022, the day President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law.

The PACT Act expands VA health care for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances and provides Veterans and their survivors with the care and benefits they have earned. It covers Veterans of Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 era conflicts.