Vietnam Veteran to be presented Purple Hear and Bronze Star for Valor in Fort Hood

John Footman will receive these awards for his time served with the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood leadership and the III Armored Corps will be presenting Vietnam Veteran John Footman with the Bronze Star for Valor and Purple Heart awards on Jan. 11.

The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the III Armored Corps Headquarters in Fort Hood.

Footman will receive these awards for his service with the 4th Infantry Division in Vietnam and his overall 20 year career in the military.

Recipients of the Purple Heart are those who were wounded or killed during combat, those who receive the Bronze Star for Valor have committed heroic service during military operations in the face of enemy forces.