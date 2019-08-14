HOUSTON — A World War II sailor who out-survived his family won’t be buried alone.

Clarence Johnson was born Aug. 10, 1924.

At the age of 19, he enlisted in the Navy and fought in World War II.

He survived the war and out-survived his family.

Bobby Stoka, a Patriot Guard rider, told KHOU that Johnson’s last years were spent in a nursing home near Lufkin, Texas.

After his passing on July 22, McNutt Funeral Home staff noticed a Navy hat tangled in Johnson’s belongings, along with Johnson’s service ID.

With no known family, funeral home staff reached out to the Patriot Guard to ensure Johnson was laid to rest with honors at Houston National Cemetery.

“He out-survived his family, but the Patriot Guard is his family now," Stoka said.

