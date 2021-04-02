Peeps are coming back just in time for Easter!

This news comes after the marshmallow treats were on a nine-month hiatus because of the pandemic.

Whether you like Peeps or not, the sugary treat is making a comeback this Easter, according to the candy company Just Born Quality Confections.

"This is not a drill. PEEPS are back," it announced on Facebook earlier.

Just Born decided it wanted to halt production of Peeps to help ensure the health of its employees.

The company said before the pandemic, it made about 5.5 million peeps a day, or about 2 billion a year.

