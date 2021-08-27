Officials confirmed that 13 U.S. troops were killed in the blasts Thursday along with at least 95 Afghans.

SAN DIEGO — At least two individuals who were confirmed Friday to have been based at Camp Pendleton were killed in the bombings at the Kabul airport on Thursday.

Kareem Nikoui

Kareem Nikoui who was formally stationed at Camp Pendelton was one of the 13 service members killed in the attack, according to his family.

Rylee McCollum

Rylee McCollum, who was also killed in the attacks, was formally based at Camp Pendleton. His wife remains on base and is due to deliver their baby in three weeks. He was 20 years old. News 8 spoke with his father, Jim McCollum, who said "we are still reeling from the news. Rylee loved being in the Marines and he was good at being a Marine."

Taylor Hoover

A Marine from Utah was among the military members killed in the attacks in Kabul on Thursday. Utah Governor, Spencer J. Cox tweeted "We are devastated to hear of the passing of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, who served valiantly as a Marine and died serving his fellow countrymen as well as America’s allies in Afghanistan."

Max Soviak

Maxton William Soviak, a man from northern Ohio serving as a corpsman in the U.S. Navy, was among those killed in the Kabul attack in Afghanistan on Thursday. Soviak's mother confirmed his death with WKYC on Friday morning.

David Lee Espinoza

David Lee Espinoza of the U.S. Marines was one of the 13 service members who died as a result of a suicide bombing on Thursday, according to Abbott. The 20-year-old was from Laredo, TX according to WFAA. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags throughout Texas to be lowered to half-staff to honor those who died.

Jared Schmitz

Jared Schmitz from Wentzville, Missouri, was among those killed Thursday according to KSDK. Schmitz was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts."I promised his family that his service and his legacy will not be forgotten," Sen. Josh Hawley said in a tweet.

Hunter Lopez

On September 5, 2017, Hunter joined the United States Marine Corps and was assigned to the 22nd Battalion, 1st Marines according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff. Hunter, who was 22 years old at the time of his death, planned on following his parent’s footsteps and becoming a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy after returning home from his current deployment. Hunter Lopez was the son of two Department members, Captain Herman Lopez and Deputy Alicia Lopez.

Ryan Knaus

Knauss' family and friends told WBIR that Ryan attended high school in Tennessee and joined the military shortly after graduation. His stepmother said he loved to laugh, help his wife Alena in her garden, and enjoyed working with his hands to build things.

Thursday's deaths of U.S. service members in Kabul, the majority of whom were Marines, has been especially difficult for our strong military community here in San Diego.

Throughout the nation, the families of service members awaited word on the identities of those killed outside the Kabul airport: a tragedy that hits especially close to home for the thousands of U.S. Marines who serve at Camp Pendleton and MCRD San Diego.

"I pray for all the families," said Ezora Richard, who dropped off flowers and paid her respects to those service members who gave their lives in Thursday's suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

She said that own nephew just retired from the Marines after 20 years.

"I feel for these families," she told News 8. "It could have been my nephew."

"Our Marines know they will continue to be at risk," said Republican Congressman Darrell Issa, who added that the likelihood is high that Thursday's loss of life will have some ties to San Diego.

"There will be Marines that trained at MCRD," he told News 8. "There will be Marines who came out of Camp Pendleton at one point."

Issa pointed out that as the U.S. works to get Americans out of Kabul by the August 31 deadline, that military intelligence had indicated an attack like this was likely.

"It was never a question of if, but when, and how many times," Issa added. "And the same is still true: the threat is continuing to grow."

Democratic Congressman Scott Peters called Thursday's news "devastating" and the deaths of the service members "senseless," adding that "we cannot allow this to de-rail our mission" and emphasizing that, "it is imperative to get all Americans and vulnerable Afghans out as carefully and quickly as possible."

That was a sentiment echoed by Democratic Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, who said that in response to this loss of life "the answer can not be more war and violence. The answer can not be launching more ineffective and unaccountable counterterrorism operations. We must resist the urge to let our pain dictate our policy."

In a statement from the Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, General David Berger said:

"As we mourn, we also keep those who are still over there protecting Americans and our Afghan partners at the forefront of our thoughts," adding that "our Marines will continue the mission."

According the Associated Press, the United States pressed on with the monumental airlift from Afghanistan on Friday amid tighter security measures and fears of more bloodshed, a day after the suicide attack at the Kabul airport that killed well over 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members.

The U.S. warned that more attacks could come ahead of President Joe Biden's fast-approaching deadline to withdraw American forces from Afghanistan by Tuesday.

Two officials said the Afghan death toll in Thursday's bombing rose to 169, while the U.S. said it was the deadliest day for American forces in Afghanistan since August 2011. Biden blamed the attack on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group, which is a lethal enemy of both the Taliban and the West.

