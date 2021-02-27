Texas woman wins $302,000 slot machine jackpot while waiting for flight at Las Vegas airport

McCarran International Airport tweeted a photo of Flower Mound, Texas resident smiling ear-to-ear alongside the machine.

LAS VEGAS — It's nothing to pickup a bag of chips at the airport— but how about an easy $302,000 dollars?

That's what happened to one Texas woman waiting for her flight Thursday at the McCarran International Airport, according to a tweet.

Megan H. decided to play the Wheel of Fortune slots machine in the B concourse when she hit it big. Her reaction after the win was caught on video and also tweeted out.

The airport tweeted a photo of Megan smiling ear-to-ear alongside the machine.

Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

Megan H. of Flower Mound, Texas, won more than $302,000 yesterday playing the Wheel of Fortune slots in the B Concourse. Congratulations, Megan! #winning #luckylady pic.twitter.com/o1uyv84qgF — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) February 26, 2021

The airport said she's from Flower Mound, Texas, which is in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.