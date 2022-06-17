Central Texans react to FDA approval of Covid Vaccine for kids under five

The FDA approved the Covid vaccine for babies and children under 5. The CDC will vote to authorize Saturday.

TEXAS, USA — The FDA authorized the Covid vaccine for the rest of the American population Friday.

The next step will be for the CDC to vote Saturday whether or not they will approve millions of dosses to go out to the American population from 6 months to five-years-old.

A few Central Texans were hesitant about this news.

"Personally, if I had the decision, I would vaccinate her," Lisa Taylor, a Central Texas Grandmother said.

She said her daughter, a respiratory therapist, feels it isn't time to get her daughter vaccinated. But Taylor worries that when her granddaughter goes back to the classroom, she will face the threat of Covid.

Other caretakers felt at ease when they found out the FDA had cleared the drug for use, and not just the CDC.

"It's better from when the vaccine first came out and everyone was running out first to go and get it," Sherl Kercheff, a Central Texas mom said.

She also had some hesitancy.