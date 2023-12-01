'The end of days' | Girl Scout Cookies catch fire after semi-truck crash in Kentucky

No injuries were reported, but Twitter users were quick to react.

PENDLETON, Kentucky — The Girl Scout cookie season will be pushed back for some folks in Kentucky after a semi-truck carrying thousands of boxes was involved in a fiery crash Thursday.

The crash took place around 3 a.m. in Pendleton County on U.S. 27.

No injuries were reported, but commuters did face some delays.

North Pendleton Fire released an image of the result and Twitter users were quick to react.

One of the users demanded that the thin mints be saved while @theotherraf wrote, "Orders were already delayed this year and now this."

Another user, @MichaelGrant_CJ called the crash, "the end of days."

Fortunately, cookie season just started and will last until April so there's plenty of time to order and stock up!

A semi trailer hauling Girl Scout cookies caught fire on U.S. 27 in Pendleton County, Kentucky this morning. (Photo: North Pendleton Fire) pic.twitter.com/yInDJT30cP — Paul Miles (@PaulMiles840) January 26, 2023

It’s the end of days. https://t.co/CXOL5BZCaC — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) January 26, 2023