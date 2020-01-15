A new report from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says their officers found more firearms at checkpoints last year than ever before.

The TSA says 4,432 firearms were located in carry-on bags or on passengers at checkpoints across the country in 2019. That's about 12.1 firearms per day.

The numbers from 2019 are up 5% from 2018, and represent the highest number in the TSA's 18-year history. Of those 4,432 guns, the TSA says 3,863 were loaded, and 1,507 had a round chambered.

The five airports with the most gun confiscations were:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International - 323

Dallas/Fort Worth International - 217

Denver International - 140

George Bush Intercontinental - 138

Phoenix Sky Harbor International - 132

Only 40 guns were found at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to a full list posted by TSA.

“The continued increase in the number of firearms that travelers bring to airport checkpoints is deeply troubling,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a news release Wednesday. “There is a proper way to travel safely with a firearm. First and foremost, it should be unloaded. Then it should be packed in a hard-sided locked case, taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, and checked.”

People who bring firearms to a TSA checkpoint can face criminal charges, and civil penalties from the TSA. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, weapons are not allowed on an airplane.

Travelers with the proper permits can bring firearms in checked bags if they follow these guidelines.

