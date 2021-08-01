Facebook, Twitter ban President Trump. How this social media crackdown could affect him

Some social media experts say if President Trump loses his accounts permanently, it could make it less likely he runs again in 2024.

President Trump is not the first president to use social media but he is the first to use it so effectively. Now that may be coming to an end.

Most of the major social media sites -- Twitter, Facebook and Youtube have made moves to crack down on the president in the wake of the attack on the U.S. capitol.

This is not the first time the social media giants have tried to reign in President Trump, but this latest crackdown is the toughest action taken.

So what will this mean for the president?

He has more than 100 million combined followers on the big platforms. He can use some of the smaller platforms, like Parler or Gab, that caters to conservative voices. But those don’t offer the same reach as the mainstream apps. They limit President Trump to an audience of people who most likely already support him.

Some social media experts also say if President Trump loses his accounts permanently, it could make it less likely he runs again in 2024.

According to reports, the president is mulling running again.