USPS unveils new Santa stamps ahead of the holiday season

The four new stamps tell the story of Santa's visit to kids around the world on Christmas Eve.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — "He sees you when you're sleeping, he knows when you're awake." Now, you have the chance to see him in the mail!

The United States Postal Service unveiled four new Santa-themed stamps ahead of the holiday season, titled "A Visit From St. Nick."

The four new stamps, designed by Greg Breeding and original art by Brad Woodard, tell the story of Santa's visit to kids around the world on Christmas Eve.

USPS is holding a first-day-of-issue ceremony Thursday, Oct. 7 at 45 N. Kringle Place in Santa Claus, Indiana, starting at noon ET. The event is free and open to the public. Click here to reserve your spot.

The stamps are now available to preorder online at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at post office locations nationwide.