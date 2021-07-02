VIDEO | California officer tries to play Taylor Swift to stop recording from being posted... It went viral instead

"You can record all you want, I just know it can't be posted on YouTube," the officer told the protesters in the video.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. — Watch the video below.

A California police officer who was being recorded by protesters started playing Taylor Swift on his phone to try and prevent the video of his interaction with them from being posted. Instead, it went viral.

Protesters with the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) gathered at the courthouse in Alameda County, Calif. to protest at the pre-trial of an officer who was charged with killing Steven Taylor, a Black man, in a Walmart last year.

According to the group, Sgt. David Shelby approached the protesters about their banner placement and he is seen going back and forth with James Burch, the policy director for the APTP.

When protesters started recording the interaction, the officer then pulls out his phone and starts playing the 2014 hit "Blank Space" by Swift, according to the video.

"You can record all you want, I just know it can't be posted on YouTube," the officer told the protesters in the video, referring to copyrights.

Unfortunately for Shelby, his efforts backfired.

The group posted the video on Youtube without the music and provided captions of the interaction.

As of Friday afternoon, the video garnered nearly 200,000 views and around 2,000 reactions.

"We'd heard about this phenomenon but no one had captured it on video until now. Now not only do we have a video of a cop doing it, we also have the cop admitting why he was doing it," the video post reads.

When asked about the incident, Sgt. Ray Kelly, a sheriff’s office spokesman, told the Washington Post: “The officer was trying to be a little smart, and it kind of backfired. Instead of censoring it, it made it go viral.”

Kelly also told the news outlet that Shelby was still on duty, but the incident was being investigated.