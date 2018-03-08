BOISE -- Residents in a West Boise neighborhood woke up to an unusual sight Friday morning: About 75 goats strolling through their yards and down the street.

Neighbors say the herd showed up on Summerwind Drive off of Five Mile Road at about 7 a.m., and got to work, snacking on lawns and flower bushes, and stripping the leaves from trees.

Animal Control responded to the scene with a single truck, but quickly realized that wasn't going to be enough.

Residents say they have no idea where the goats came from. Many members of the herd appear to have ear tags.

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

