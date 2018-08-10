SAN ANTONIO — Get ready for a trip down memory lane.

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Debbie Gibson, and Tiffany are coming to San Antonio next summer in their 53-city 'Mixtape Tour'.

New Kids on the Block announced on Facebook that they would be coming to a city near you.

"That’s right, Blockheads! We’re coming to a city near you in 2019 on the #MixtapeTour! We’ll be joined by very special guests Salt N Pepa, Naughty By Nature, Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. EST with fan presale starting tomorrow 10 a.m. EST. More info at nkotb.com." the post said.

On Thursday, May 16, you can enjoy the soundtrack of your glory days at the AT&T Center. The show time has not been announced.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 11 at 10 p.m. American Express® cardmembers can purchase tickets on Tuesday, October 9 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

In honor of the tour, NKTOB released a snippet on Facebook of their new song "You're Still My 80s Baby."

