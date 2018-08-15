YACOLT, Wash. — The Washington teen seen on video pushing her friend off a bridge into the Lewis River says she is sorry for her actions.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 18-year-old Taylor Smith, and said she has been cooperative during the investigation. On Friday, Smith was charged with reckless endangerment. Smith created “a substantial risk of death or serious physical injury” to 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson, court documents said.

Exclusive Today show video aired Friday morning shows for the first time the moments leading up to that infamous push.

In a text message to NBC News, Smith said she has apologized repeatedly to Holgerson and “feels really bad about what happened.” Smith also said she has stayed away from her home because she has been receiving threats.

Smith pushed Holgerson off the bridge near Moulton Falls on Aug. 7. Holgerson plunged out of control for more than 50 feet before awkwardly hitting the river. The impact broke five of her ribs, punctured one of her lungs and left bruises all over her body.

The push was caught on video and quickly went viral.

“I could’ve died,” Holgerson said.

Her surgeon, MaryClare Sarff, said the impact from the water could have been deadly itself, let alone the nearby rocks.

“When you fall three times your height, 50 percent of people will die,” Sarff said.

Holgerson's sister said Smith apologized to her through a message on Instagram. Holgerson said she would be choosing her friends "more carefully" from now on.

