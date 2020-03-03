SAN ANTONIO — North Star Mall has opened its door after temporarily closing for deep cleaning after news that a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus visited over the weekend.

The mall posted on Facebook the following statement:

"North Star Mall will resume normal operations and open at 10 AM today, March 3rd. A few stores will have delayed openings, so we recommend confirming with your favorite store prior to your visit."

North Star Mall officials said they made the decision to close and disinfect the shopping center out of an abundance of caution.

The woman with the coronavirus was at the mall for two hours on Saturday. Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., she visited Dillard's, Talbots and Swarovski. She also ate at the food court.

The company that owns the mall said they found out about the woman's visit on Monday morning. They decided to shut the mall down just before 3 p.m.

