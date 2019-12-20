LONGVIEW, Texas — Hospitals are full of superheros every day - nurses and doctors who go above and beyond and patients fighting unimaginable battles.

"There’s things that happen here that are not so happy, and so, we do highlight these moments," said Todd Hancock, CEO of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Longview.

To help spread some cheer just days out from Christmas, some of the smallest patients at the hospital received quite the show from the city's own superheroes.

"My husband is having to have surgery this morning, and we were in the waiting room and the ladies in there let us know that they were doing this amazing thing this morning," said Jaime Tennison. "We hopped on the elevator and came downstairs."

She and her five-year-old son, Grayson were among the families and caregivers who watched in amazement as members of the LPD SWAT team and the Longview Fire Department rappelled down the south side of the hospital, taking moments to wave and entertain those looking from below and inside.

"He was so excited," said Tennison about her son. "We were excited to see the super heroes coming down the building and that's exactly what it was."

The event has become a tradition for the hospital, LPD and LFD.

"I know especially our caregivers here love to see these faces light up," said Hancock. "We all are very envious of seeing these SWAT team members repel down the building. We wish we could do things like that."

While he didn't descend from the roof like the others, the big guy himself came from the North Pole to join Longview's finest on the ground. He even surprised each child present with an early Christmas gift.

"This is just a great time of year for family, but we're reminded at times like this that we have a lot of children in the hospital. It's really nice to see their faces light up when they see these real heroes here in the community. "