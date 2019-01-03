ANAHUAC, Texas — Search crews have found one of two black boxes from a crashed plane in the Trinity Bay, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Friday.

On Sunday, February 24, the cargo plane nosedived into the bay's shallow water, killing all three pilots on board.

The black box that has been found is the cockpit voice recorder (CVR.)

“It should have all the conversations, whether the pilots were talking together or it was the control tower guiding them in discussing the weather issues.” said Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

NTSD divers are looking for the second black box whic h is the flight data recorder.

“We feel quite sure that when you find one you'll find the other and just like everything in this crash site, with a similar trajectory, we'll find it in the same area." said Sheriff Hawthorne.

The NTSB said Friday afternoon the CVR will be taken to labs in Washington DC and analyzed there.

Investigators believe the boxes should help reveal why the Boeing 767 aircraft abruptly went into a deep dive into the water.

No other information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED:

K-9 discovers human remains during search after plane crash in Trinity Bay

'You just don’t have 767s falling out of the sky': Local aviation expert talks next steps in cargo plane crash investigation

Pilots killed in Trinity River plane crash identified

Search for Atlas jet's black box suspended because of bad weather in Chambers County





