ST. LOUIS (AP/KSDK) — Video and audio recordings from a fatal tourist boat accident in Missouri show that the lake went from calm to deadly dangerous in a matter of minutes.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Friday released information gathered from the video recorder camera system salvaged by divers after the duck boat sank July 19 at Table Rock Lake near Branson. Seventeen of the 31 people on board died.

The recordings show that the lake was calm when the vessel entered the lake around 6:55 p.m.

But the NTSB says whitecaps suddenly appeared at 7 p.m., and winds increased. The captain twice made calls on a handheld radio and alarms sounded. Water began splashing the passenger compartment around 7:05 p.m.

About eight minutes after whitecaps emerged, the video recording ended.

TIMELINE

There are five cameras on the duck boat – four facing outside, and one facing inside.

The first people on board the boat are the captain and the driver. The captain's job is to operate the boat when it's on the water, and the driver's job is to drive it on land.

A minute after they board, another person stops by to tell them to take the water tour first.

Then, the passengers start to board.

Just before 6:30 p.m., as the guests get on the boat, the recorder captures the captain saying he's "looking at the weather radar prior to the trip." But the NTSB report doesn't detail what he says about that radar.

Twenty minutes later, the captain briefs the passengers on safety before they go in the water. He points out the emergency exits and shows the guests how to use a life jacket. He shows them where to find life rings.

At 6:55 p.m., the boat goes in the water, which the report says "appeared calm at the time"

But that all changes in just five minutes.

By 7:00 p.m. "whitecaps rapidly appeared on the water and winds increased.”

That's when the driver lowers the clear, plastic curtains that go over the windows.

Over the next five minutes, the captain makes two calls on his radio, but we don't know what he says. It's too hard to understand.

An alarm goes off.

"Water occasionally splashes inside the vehicle's passenger compartment.”

An alarm goes off again.

At 7:08 p.m. that interior camera stops recording, when the boat is still on the water's surface.

