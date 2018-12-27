AUSTIN — Amid a Flash Flood Warning for the area Austin area early Thursday morning, crews had to rescue numerous drivers.

A total of eight fire trucks, 39 firefighters, an ambulance and a commander responded to a low water crossing near Spicewood Springs Road at around 2 a.m. after two drivers were washed away by floodwaters.

When emergency crews arrived, they found her pickup -- along with a second car -- about a quarter of a mile downstream.

ATCEMS said one of the vehicles had water "flowing over the top" and that the two drivers were standing on the roof of their cars. The driver of the second vehicle was able to get out on his own by the bank.

The woman was later rescued. Both reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other passengers in the drivers' vehicles. Austin Fire's chief said Spicewood Springs Road floods very quickly and that it has been trouble for cars in the past.

In Manor, a deputy was rescued by a Star Flight helicopter while a person hanging from a tree nearby was rescued by a boat.

Later in the morning, a person was rescued from high water in Hutto at the 400 block of Whitetail Lane, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said.

