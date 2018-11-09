Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest coming to disc and digital this week!

New Movies on Disc and Digital:

  • Ocean's 8 - Warners Bros, Rated PG-13
  • Superfly - Sony, Rated R
  • Hearts Beat Loud - Gunpowder & Sky, Rated PG-13
  • Distorted - Echo Bridge, Rated R
  • Scooby-Doo and the Gourmet Ghost - Warner Bros.
  • The Watcher in the Woods - Lifetime, Rated TV-PG
  • Jurassic Bark - Wownow, Not Rated

New to Netflix Streaming:

  • Next Gen - TV-PG
  • Sierra Burgess is a Loser - Rated PG-13
  • Atypical (Season 2)
  • Iron Fist (Season 2)

New Exclusives on Demand:

  • Destination Wedding - Regatta, Rated R
  • Alright Now - Gravitas, Not Rated
  • Nancy - Goldwyn, Not Rated
  • Gold Skin - Goldwyn, Not Rated
  • Mara - Lionsgate, Rated R
  • Gotti - Vertical, Rated R

New to Own Digitally:

  • Uncle Drew - Lionsgate, Rated PG-13
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney, Rated PG-13
