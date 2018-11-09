Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest coming to disc and digital this week!
New Movies on Disc and Digital:
- Ocean's 8 - Warners Bros, Rated PG-13
- Superfly - Sony, Rated R
- Hearts Beat Loud - Gunpowder & Sky, Rated PG-13
- Distorted - Echo Bridge, Rated R
- Scooby-Doo and the Gourmet Ghost - Warner Bros.
- The Watcher in the Woods - Lifetime, Rated TV-PG
- Jurassic Bark - Wownow, Not Rated
New to Netflix Streaming:
- Next Gen - TV-PG
- Sierra Burgess is a Loser - Rated PG-13
- Atypical (Season 2)
- Iron Fist (Season 2)
New Exclusives on Demand:
- Destination Wedding - Regatta, Rated R
- Alright Now - Gravitas, Not Rated
- Nancy - Goldwyn, Not Rated
- Gold Skin - Goldwyn, Not Rated
- Mara - Lionsgate, Rated R
- Gotti - Vertical, Rated R
New to Own Digitally:
- Uncle Drew - Lionsgate, Rated PG-13
- Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney, Rated PG-13
