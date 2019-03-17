Police are trying to find several people in connection to an officer-involved shooting overnight.

Police say the incident started just before 2:50 a.m. Sunday near 7th and Neches Streets when two drivers were arguing with each other.



One car crashed into another, then one driver got out of the car and started punching the other driver. Then someone in that vehicle shot at them.

Austin police showed up, when one person started shooting at officers and four officers shot back while they were running towards the situation to stop it.

A man in a vehicle that had tried to move out of the way was hit by gunfire at 11th and I-35, police say. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they caught it all on camera and have persons of interest.

A Chevy Monte Carlo SS with white racing stripes and a Maserati Levante were involved.

The men are described as black males, one wearing light jeans and a white hoodie, another wearing dark jeans and a white hoodie or sweatshirt. Another person is described as a black male with dark pants and a dark shirt.

Second shooting near SXSW

This comes after another shooting happened at about midnight.

One person is recovering in the hospital after they were shot near East 6th Street and San Jacinto Boulevard.

Police detained several people but were searching for others that might have been involved.

Three other shootings happened on Saturday morning. The shootings do not appear to be related.

Police Chief Brian Manley says he won't stand for more violence like this.

“We are not going to let our entertainment district be turned into a place where shootings become a common occurrence, and this weekend will not stand without a strong response from the police department,” he said.

He plans on placing more officers in the area to prevent other shootings like this.