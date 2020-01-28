MARYLAND, USA — This is not a drill! Old Bay, the unique blend of herbs and spices that fans have loved for more than 75 years, is going from a zesty sprinkle to a zingy splash...seriously.

Tangy with a kick of heat, and that distinctive Chesapeake flavor, the new Old Bay Hot Sauce is sure to win over your hearts (and most importantly, your mouths).

The new hot sauce, according to McCormick, is about to warm up comfort foods, like chilis, soups, and stews, all while aiming to be your new favorite addition to any game-watching event - just splash on chicken wings, nachos, and dips.

And, of course, a dash also adds just the right spice to Bloody Marys and other cocktails.

"Old Bay Seasoning and hot sauce go together like… Well, Old Bay and everything” Jill Pratt with Old Bay said. “Our fans are always super excited to share with us all the ways they’re using the seasoning and celebrating their love of Old Bay – from costumes and themed weddings to home décor and even tattoos. We can’t wait to hear what they think of our new hot sauce.”

For those who just can’t wait to taste it, the new Old Bay Hot Sauce will be available to buy on Jan. 29 directly from Old Bay's website.

If you can't get your hands on the hot sauce online, officials said to be on the lookout over the next month or so to find the new hot sauce appearing for sale at select retail stores, for a limited time. You can purchase it at Giant, Food Lion, Martin’s, Safeway, Wegmans, Weis and more.

A 10 oz. bottle has a suggested retail price of $3.49.

In addition, many local favorite restaurants will be offering the hot sauce for tasting.

