One firefighter taken to hospital following Temple fire

Fire crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to a fire at the Apple Creek Apartments in Temple. A firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

TEMPLE, Texas — One firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation following a fire in Temple. Temple Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire around 4:30 p.m. at the Apple Creek Apartments. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from Building 3.

According to Temple Fire and Rescue, firefighters were able to evacuate all the residents from the building. Eight apartment units were displaced. No residents were injured.

The condition of the firefighter transported was not known at the time this article was published. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the department, they responded with a 2-Alarm response.