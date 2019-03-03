SUNRIVER, Ore. — A snowmobile rider found an Oregon man and his dog stuck in their car and surviving on Taco Bell sauce packets Friday afternoon.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office says Jeremy Taylor and his dog Ally had gone up FS Road 40 near Sunriver, Oregon on Sunday, but got stuck in the snow.

Taylor did not have a cell phone with him.

He awoke Monday to even more snow, and couldn't get his vehicle unstuck.

Taylor then tried to walk out, but the deep snow made it too difficult.

Taylor and Alley stayed warm over the next four days by periodically starting his vehicle, and they used a few taco sauce packets he had as food.

They were found in good condition, but hungry.

"Taco Bell Fire Sauce saves lives," Taylor said on his Facebook page.

He was reunited with family and friends.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office says it would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search.