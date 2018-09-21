Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democrat Congressman Beto O'Rourke held their first debate Friday as a Texas Senate race that once looked like it would be a cakewalk for the conservative incumbent now appears to be anything but.

Cruz and O'Rourke clashed over police shootings and gun rights in the first debate.

Cruz was also asked whether Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accuser could say anything that might question his support. Cruz said "absolutely," but didn't elaborate while calling the allegations serious.

O'Rourke, meanwhile, disputed reports that he tried to flee the scene of a 1998 drunken-driving arrest in El Paso.

Cruz and O'Rourke are scheduled to debate again in Houston and San Antonio before Election Day.

National attention in the race has grown as O'Rourke has raised more money than Cruz. And polls have suggested a tighter race than expected in a state where Republicans typically win in landslides.

O'Rourke is giving up his El Paso-based U.S. House seat to challenge Cruz.

The Democrats haven't won a Texas statewide office since 1994, but polls show that the ex-punk rocker O'Rourke is staying close to Cruz.

Early voting begins Oct. 22 and will end Nov. 2. Election day is Nov. 6.

