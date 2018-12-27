AUSTIN — A former Austin executive was arrested for super aggravated sexual assault of a child after, confessing to police he sexually assaulted two young girls who were related to him.

In the arrest affidavit, 40-year-old Corbett Zabierek told police his urges were sometimes “uncontrollable,” and when asked by a detective if any little girls were safe alone with him, Zabierek replied “no.”

Zabierek was charged in November. His bond was originally set at $1 million. However, his lawyer, William Hines, filed a writ of Habeas Corpus seeking a lower bond of $600,000, claiming the $1 million was “illegal due to the excessive bail amount.”

Travis County Judge Julie Kocurek approved the lower bond, and Zabierek was able to bail out. The paperwork for the surety of the bond shows Zabierek is worth at least $1,200,000.

Now, neighbors who knew Zabierek in the Southwest Austin Circle C community are upset that his bond was lowered from the original amount, especially, they say, because of Zabierek’s statement that little girls were not safe alone with him.

"Parental rage basically knowing this guy was around my children,” said the parent, who asked to speak anonymously for his own protection. “Why is this guy even being allowed {out} on bond in the first place?"

According to a parent, Zabierek, then a Senior Director at AMD, appeared to be a typical family man.

"He was a successful executive that you don't think that this guy is the guy that would be the one abusing children," the parent told KVUE.

The lower $600,000 bond was granted with the conditions Zabierek surrender his passport, wear a GPS monitor and stay away from the victims and their families.

According to AMD’s human resources, Zabierek is no longer an employee there.

The parent tells KVUE their biggest concern now is the prosecution.

"I hope that this doesn't go towards the same direction during sentencing, that the judicial system doesn't give leniency to this guy. He's not going to be fixed."

KVUE spoke to Zabierek for a comment but he referred us to his lawyer, who did not respond by news time.

KVUE reached out to Kocurek's office, but we are still waiting for a comment.

© 2018 KVUE-TV