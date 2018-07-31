A parking garage collapsed in Irving on Tuesday and multiple cars were damaged, officials said.

Emergency crews were responding to a garage in the 4500 block of Fuller in the Las Colinas area off Texas 114 and North O'Connor Road.

A parking garage collapse in Irving (Photo: Bonnie Flores)

The Irving Fire Department tweeted that 21 vehicles were involved in the collapse. A primary search of the garage had been completed and rescue crews were planning a secondary search.

Parking garage collapse at 4545 Fuller in Irving. 21 vehicles in collapse. Primary search clear. @DallasFireRes_q USAR and @Irving_Fire Technical Rescue will soon conduct secondary search. — Irving Fire Dept (@Irving_Fire) July 31, 2018

Helicopter footage showed a large opening in the parking garage. Photos from a witness at the scene showed several cars piled on top of each other.

More details were not yet immediately available.

