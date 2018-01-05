AUSTIN — The lineup for the 2018 Austin City Limits Music Festival is finally out, y'all, and it includes some pretty big stars!

Can you say Paul McCartney, Metallica, Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys and Odesza?

Other notable artists that will make you want to reserve your lawn chair for Zilker Park: Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and David Byrne.

Originally, Childish Gambino was set to headline the Sundays for both weekends for the festival. But -- ACL Fest announced on Wednesday, Sept. 26 that the artist, whose real name is Donald Glover, was dropping out of the festival due to an injury. Instead, Justice will now take his place as a headliner and perform on both Saturdays.

The annual festival is set to happen on two consecutive three-day weekends beginning Friday, Oct. 5. The last day of the festival is scheduled for Oct. 14. Eight stages at Zilker Park host more than 130 performances.

Three-day tickets for the festival are sold out on the ACL website.

