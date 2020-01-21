PHOENIX — Police are investigating after three children died near 24th Street and Southern Avenue Monday evening.

They were a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl.

Firefighters responded to what was initially a drowning call and attempted lifesaving efforts, but the children all died at the scene.

The parents and another adult relative were all in the home at the time, police said.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma, but investigators are interviewing the mom and dad to find out how the children died.

A family member told officers the children were sick earlier tonight, according to police.

The fire crews that responded to the scene were sent home for the rest of the night because of the traumatic nature of the situation.

This story will be updated as soon as we learn more.

