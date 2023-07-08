Local photographer opens new studio in Downtown Killeen

A Killeen woman with a passion for capturing moments opened the doors to her dream studio. Behind the walls lay a distasteful reminder of life in the south.

KILLEEN, Texas — When it comes to the vision that Khandiese Cooper has for her clients, nothing is out of focus.

“For me it became therapy, so I really love that interaction and connection with people,” said Cooper.

The Killeen photographer spent six months turning an old 1951 building called B&W diner into the studio of her dreams. Her team of builders worked nonstop, and she was finally able to open Khanetic Images in June.

“They were literally working until about 45 minutes until my grand opening. There’s a lot that happens when you are renovating a 75-year-old building,” said Cooper.

During the demolition phase she noticed something strange on one of the walls.

“I know that wall doesn’t say what I think it says, and I got this immediate chill.”

It was sign of America’s dark past.

“I think this wall says no coloreds allowed. We were trying to make out the rest of the letters, but as you started to pull back pieces of the wall there was this immediate sense of history,” said Cooper.

Khanetic Images is located on Avenue D in Downtown Killeen. In 1951, African Americans were not allowed on that side of town. Seeing the image gave Cooper mixed emotions.

“That was overwhelming for me, but exciting at the same time, knowing the history and knowing the progression of what that is,” said Cooper. “I am a hometown girl. Being able to own a piece of my home and knowing the history of this area, it’s a fantastic sense of accomplishment.”

Cooper was the recipient of a small business grant given by the City of Killeen to help promote economic growth and development in the downtown area.

“I’m excited because I am now on the downtown advisory committee for the city. Finding out what other business owners need, and how do we bring more foot traffic with creative ideas.”

Cooper said her goal is to be successful and connect with the community, one camera flash at a time.

Don’t second guess and walk in your authority. I am definitely in the season of I’m going to say what I want then I’m going to create the plan to go get it,” said Cooper.

Cooper said she is following in her father’s footsteps. He was a photographer in Killeen many years ago and is now the owner of Mon’Amie’s Caribbean Flava ice.