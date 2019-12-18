BEAUMONT, Texas — Firefighters were called to a Beaumont gas station Wednesday when a pickup truck caught fire.

Jason Salazar was pumping gas at the Shell station south of the intersection of Dowlen and Phelan when he says he saw a spark.

The 19-year-old had the vehicle on while he was pumping gas. He said he tried to pull the pump out after it sparked, which caused the fire.

The truck burned, but Salazar wasn’t injured.

He says now he now knows how important it is to turn off a vehicle while pumping gas. He said everyone else should do the same.

"Just be careful, try to stay safe. Anything can happen at a moment's notice," Salazar said.

Also on 12NewsNow



US issues Mexico travel warning with several states marked 'Do Not Travel'

'You took my best friend' | Teen receives life sentence for murdering Beaumont mother, unborn child