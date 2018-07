ST. LOUIS – A jury has awarded $550 million in compensatory damages to 22 women and their families who alleged that decades of daily use of Johnson & Johnson’s asbestos-laden talcum powder products caused their ovarian cancer.

The jury heard six weeks of testimony and deliberated eight hours before returning the first phase verdict. Deliberations over punitive awards for the plaintiffs are ongoing.

The jury is considering punitive damages against the company for failing for warn about cancer risk, according to a press release.

This is the country’s first talc/asbestos-induced ovarian cancer verdict.

“For over 40 years, Johnson & Johnson has covered up the evidence of asbestos in their products,” said Mr. Lanier. “We hope this verdict will get the attention of the J&J board and that it will lead them to better inform the medical community and the public about the connection between asbestos, talc, and ovarian cancer. The company should pull talc from the market before causing further anguish, harm, and death from a terrible disease. J&J sells the same powders in a marvelously safe corn starch variety. If J&J insists on continuing to sell talc, they should mark it with a serious warning.”

Six of the women in the case have passed away and were represented at the trial by spouses and family members. Many of the other women involved took the stand at trial to talk about their use of the products and how ovarian cancer affected their lives.

