AUSTIN — Police arrested several Anit-Kavanugh protesters that blocked off the Lamar bridge in South Austin Saturday.

The banner captured in this photo reads, "SMASH the Patriarchy."

This comes shortly after Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate as the Supreme Court justice. The final vote was 50-48, almost completely down party lines with Sen. Joe Manchin being the only Democrat who voted in favor of Kavanaugh.

Austin police encouraged the public to avoid the area.

#APD Officers on scene at the 200 Blk of S. Lamar Blvd due to protesters blocking the roadway. Please avoid the area.

WC4 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) October 6, 2018

This isn't the first protest to take place in Austin due to the Kavanaugh hearing. Saturday morning, dozens of protesters gathered outside of the Texas State Capitol building. Several of those protesters shared their own personal stories of surviving sexual assault.

