Dallas police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 18-year-old.

Police say Bradley Beachum was last seen around 9:00 a.m. Saturday near the 8400 block of Sugarberry Place.

Officials say Beachum may be a danger to himself or others.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black basketball shorts and no shirt.

Police say Beachum also has a tattoo of the name "Amanda" across his chest.

Investigators believe Beachum was last seen driving in a brown top silver bottom PT Cruiser with unknown license plate.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 214-671-4268.