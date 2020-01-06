SAN ANTONIO — We're learning more about one of the 6 people arrested in rioting against police officers after a peaceful protest in downtown Saturday.

Joe Canales, 44, who is from Uvalde, is accused throwing urine and large rocks at officers while police were trying to clear out the downtown streets.

Canales is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, riot engagement, evading arrest and resisting arrest. His bond for injuring a police officer was set at $100,000.

According to a San Antonio Police Department report, sometime after 11 p.m., Canales was seen with about 50 others at the intersection of 3rd Street and North Alamo Street actively ignoring officers' orders to disperse. The report states Canales threw "no less than eight baseball to softball size rocks at officers, some of the rocks and/or shards of said rocks struck victim 1/victim 2 as well as a large number of officers on scene."

BCSO

The report goes on to say that Canales threw a bottle of urine at officers while encouraging others around him to throw whatever they had on hand. Canales, was wearing oversized blue coveralls tucked into brown boots - which made him easy to recognize, according to police.

According to SAPD, when officers tried to arrest Canales, he tried to run, but a bike patrol officer tripped him with his front wheel. Once he was on the ground, Canales "fought wildly" according to the police report, and one of the officers struck him with his closed fist to encourage him to comply, but he continued to resist.

The officer who wrote the report said he then tazed Canales because he was concerned about a large crowd of people coming towards them who were involved in the riot. The Mayor had issued a curfew that was going into effect at 11:30 p.m. and officers were trying to clear the streets.

Canales was immediately put into a police cruiser, police said as a result of the hostile situation. He was then taken to the magistrate's office.

