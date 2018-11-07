ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock PD warned the public Tuesday of unknown suspects who can be seen on video allegedly attempting to burglarize vehicles on Edgecreek Place in Round Rock.

The incident in the video occurred on July 3, 2018, police said.

In the video, RRPD point out a vehicle that drives with its headlights on and stops along the street. Seconds later, another vehicle with its headlights off enters the surveillance camera's view and is also pointed out by an arrow in the video. Police said on the video it "appeared the two vehicles were working together" in the attempted burglaries on Edgecreek Place.

Surveillance video showed one of the unknown suspects exiting the first vehicle and checking door handles on both a light-colored Dodge pickup truck and another vehicle in the same driveway. Police say approximately three individuals were involved in the alleged incident.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Always remember to remove your valuables from your vehicles and lock your doors. If you have any information related to this case, call 512-218-5500 or leave an anonymous tip here: https://t.co/4nzhJ8EAb1 👀🚙🔒 pic.twitter.com/gHpYZnkQBM — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) July 10, 2018

The department posted the video as a reminder to remove your valuables from your vehicles and lock your doors.

Police ask if you have any information related to this case, call 512-218-5500 or leave an anonymous tip here.

