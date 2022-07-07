Governor Abbott confirms $114.1 billion economic impact of military installations in Texas

According to the study, military installations supported more than 622,790 employment in Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on military stories in Fort Hood.

A recent study completed by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts analyzed the impact on the state's funding for military bases in Texas July 6. Texas Governor Greg Abbott revealed the results of the study in a press release Thursday.

According to the study, military installations supported more than 622,790 employment in Texas and contributed at least $114.1 billion to the Texas economy in 2021.

Closer to home, Killeen's Fort Hood base is the second-largest in job creation and economic impact to the state, right after Joint Base San Antonio. With over 160,933 direct and indirect jobs created for the base it has an economic impact valued at $28.9 billion for Fort Hood, according to the release.

With Texas being home to around 15 military bases, as Abbott explains in his release, many are the largest employers in their areas. This includes active duty, visiting and other military personnel, dependents, civilian employees and contractors directly affiliated with the base, according to the release.

"Not only are these military installations critical for the defense of our nation, they support more than 622,790 jobs in communities across this great state. Many are the largest employer in their area; all are key drivers for both the local and state economies,” the governor said.

The economic impact study was published as part of the 2021-2022 Texas Military Preparedness Commission Report. It is produced every two years by TMPC to report on the strengths and opportunities of the bases to aid in the defense of the country and support crucial military–community partnerships in Texas.