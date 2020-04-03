AUSTIN, Texas — There will be runoff elections for both the Texas Democratic nomination and the Republican nomination for Texas's Congressional District 17 in November.

Democrat Rick Kennedy has advanced to the May 26 runoff, along with David Anthony Jaramillo.

Kennedy led the Super Tuesday election with 48% of the vote. He ran against Democrats William Foster III, who had 17% of the vote, and David Jaramillo, who had 35% of the vote.

Whoever wins the runoff will face the Republican nominee in the general election on Nov. 3 to represent Texas’ Congressional District 17 in the U.S. House of Representatives. In that contest, Pete Sessions and Renee Swann will go head-to-head in a runoff, getting 32% of the vote and 19%, respectively, in Tuesday's primary.

The district’s incumbent, U.S. Rep. Bill Flores – a Republican – chose in Sept. 2019 not to run in the 2020 election. Flores is currently serving his fifth term representing the 17th Congressional District after he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010.

The 17th district covers part of North Austin and Pflugerville, and Waco and College Station.

According to his official campaign website, Kennedy believes healthcare should be reformed, specifically by creating a public option to achieve universal coverage.

Additionally, Kennedy said he stands for immigration reform, climate change action and making higher education more affordable. He suggested implementing a universal pre-kindergarten class and investing in vocational programs.

Jaramillo stands for reforming Veterans Affairs benefits, healthcare for all, prison reform and overall equality, according to his official campaign website.

Jaramillo said he was raised and Texas and served the country as a United States Marine, earning the Presidential Service Badge.

He has received endorsements from several organizations, including AFL-CIO of Texas.

According to his official campaign website, Foster believes healthcare should be a right for everyone, and that the federal government should have already “taken care of pre-existing problems.”

Additionally, Foster said on his website that our education system should be improved, climate change is real and that there should be a better immigration process.

RELATED: