MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The runoff election for District 17 on both sides of the isle is coming up in July. The race is down to four candidates.

Two Republicans: Pete Sessions and Renee Swan

Two Democrats: Rick Kennedy and David Anthony Jaramillo

After the runoff it will be down to two. One from each party.

Associate Professor of Political Science at Baylor, Patrick Flavin spoke about different elements of the election. In runoffs generally voter turnout is smaller.

"For example in 2018, the most recent runoff election, voter turnout was in the two to three percent range," Flavin said.

He thinks with covid-19 that voter turnout could be even smaller.

"I think for good reason a significant portion of the electorate is going to be reluctant to want to physically head to the polls," Flavin said.

Flavin discussed the coronavirus impact at the local level when it comes to campaigning.

"I think campaigning has a much larger potential effect in a runoff election like this with low voter turnout than compared to the general election," Flavin said.

