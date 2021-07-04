Gov. Abbott to address 'unaccompanied minor crisis' in San Antonio

The governor is expected to speak at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday from the property where more than 1,300 asylum-seeking minors are being sheltered.

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott will visit the grounds of Freeman Coliseum Wednesday afternoon to address what his office is calling "the unaccompanied minor crisis," which has led to the establishment of temporary housing facilities around Texas, including the Freeman property.

Starting at the end of March, some of the unaccompanied teenagers and children arriving at the Texas-Mexico border in recent weeks have been brought to the Freeman Coliseum grounds to be cared for before they continue their journeys. As of Monday, county officials say, more than 1,300 children were at the shelter.

Former federal agents have told KENS 5 the increased number of unaccompanied minors arriving at the border is partially due to relaxed immigration policies under the Biden administration, which is not turning away asylum-seekers at the same rate as the previous administration did.