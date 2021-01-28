Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Sen. Ted Cruz: ‘You almost had me murdered’

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet about the stock market battle between Robinhood and small investors set off a war of words with Cruz.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — He’s a conservative Republican from Texas. She’s a liberal Democrat from New York. And they couldn’t be further apart on most issues.

So, it was surprising Thursday to see Sen. Ted Cruz “fully agree” with a tweet by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

That response set off a Twitter firestorm.

For those of you keeping score, AOC’s tweet was in response to the David vs. Goliath battle going on between Robinhood, an online brokerage, and the small investors who blew up the stock market this week. Read more on that here.

She called Robinhood’s actions “unacceptable" and Cruz retweeted her.

So they high-fived and hugged and happy-danced down the halls of Congress to craft some legislation, right?

Wrong.

Here’s how it went:

AOC: “I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

Ocasio-Cortez was reportedly one of the main targets of the mob that stormed Capitol Hill on January 6; some accused Cruz of fueling the fire; he denies it.

Cruz: "You know, there's a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side. It's, it's not healthy for our country, it's certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others." Via Hill-pool

AOC: “Oh, there’s anger? Now why would there be anger that Cruz amplified known lies about our election that fueled an insurrection that cost ppl’s lives? What does he think the logical response to his lies should be? A hug? Maybe there’s anger bc his actions deserve accountability.”

AOC: “While you conveniently talk about “moving on,” a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in. This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas.”

AOC: “You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress. In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing. Thanks. Happy to work with other GOP on this.”

Six people, including a Capitol police officer, died during the riot. Two other officers have since died by suicide, including one on Wednesday.