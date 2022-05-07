Bell County burn ban lifted for now

On Sept. 6, the Bell County Commissioners Court will revisit the burn ban during its next meeting, per press release.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County Judge David Blackburn has removed the county's ban against outdoor burning on Aug. 31. Outdoor burning is now legal in the county's unincorporated areas as a result of this action.

The decision was made, the city says, after enough rain fell in some areas of the county during the past few days, greatly lowering the possibility of grassfires brought on by outdoor burning.

Residents of Bell County are still supposed to report burns using the Burn Ban phone line, 254- 933-5555.