Juneteenth observed in county following commissioners court vote

Official documentation of the change to the county's holiday calendar will be shared to all county employees.

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Commissioners Court considered the inclusion of June 19, commonly referred to as Juneteenth, as an officially recognized county holiday on Monday, May 8, and voted 3-2 to designate the holiday this year. The change is set to immediately hit county's holiday calendars on Tuesday, May 9.

According to Bell County officials, this decision marks the first time in decades that a holiday has been added to the county calendar after the fiscal year has already began.

The issue to designate Juneteenth, as the day is already recognized as both a federal and state holiday, was brought to the Commissioners Court by members of the public that included the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce along with both Temple and Killeen chapters of the NAACP.

As discussions began, reports say the Commissioners Court was open to adding Juneteenth to the list of 2024 county holidays. Bell County officials say its common practice to hold off any major changes to the next fiscal year as there would be concerns of adding the day to the existing calendar might negatively impact court proceedings scheduled for June, 19.

Reports say the court was later persuaded by community comments to see through with the matter more urgently.

"The information that we had from workshop last week indicated to me that it was best for the county to wait and discuss this at budget, like we always do for all of our holidays," County Commissioner Precinct 2 Bobby Whitson said. "I do believe it's going to be a hardship for the county to put it on the calendar this year, but you've changed by mind."

County Judge David Blackburn expressed a similar change of heart as the proceedings went on.

"We say all the time that we value your input and your participation in your government processes, and I hope you say that today," Blackburn said. "I was not prepared, when I came in here today, to vote for this...Your input, your comments, moved me and changed my mind."

Reports say applause broke out in the court room in response to the decision.

