Belton resident on the ballot for City Council

Dave Covington, a resident of Belton, Texas, will run for Place Two on the 2023 Belton City Council ballot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELTON, Texas — The latest name on the ballot for Belton City Council is 37-year-old-resident, Dave Covington.

Covington will run for Place two on the 2023 Belton City Council Ballot.

The places of John Homes and Dan Kirkley, who currently holds place two, will be up for grabs in May.

If you are looking to run, the filing period is open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2023. Click here to access the form you will have to fill out when applying to run for office.

The 2023 General Election is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, with Places One and Two up for election.

Council members meet twice a month in regularly scheduled evening meetings. Each council member receives $1 annually for his or her service.