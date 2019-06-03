WACO, Texas — U.S Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visited Waco Wednesday to award the city $1.5 million in grants to prevent dangerous lead levels in low-income housing.

The grants are provided through HUD's Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control and Lead Based Paint and Lead Hazard Reduction Demonstration grant programs. Both programs are focused on removing lead from low-income housing.

"HUD's lead hazard control grant programs have successfully filled critical needs for remediating housing hazards, focusing on the most vulnerable residents of communities with limited local resources to address these hazards," a HUD press release read.

The City of Waco plans to use the grants to address lead hazards in over 140 housing units for low-income families with children, according to a HUD press release.

"These grants will help the city eliminate lead-based paint and other health hazards from low-income households and ensure they live in safe and reliable homes," Carson said.