Beto O'Rourke to teach Texas politics at Texas State in the spring

University officials said they are finalizing the hiring process and plan to have him teach a class on Texas politics.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — From Congress to the campaign trail and now to the classroom – former Texas Congressman from El Paso Beto O'Rourke plans to teach at Texas State University in the spring.

University officials tell KVUE they are finalizing the hiring process and plan to have him teach a class on Texas politics.

According to the university, O’Rourke will join the department as an adjunct lecturer teaching a synchronous online class in spring 2021. The university told KVUE the class is PS 4325. It will feature lectures with up to 15% of instruction delivered in-person, COVID-19 permitting.

"Having Beto O’Rourke teaching Texas Politics will give Texas State students a unique opportunity to learn about some of the major institutions, issues, personalities, challenges and opportunities in our political system from the perspective of an experienced elected public servant," said Gene Bourgeois, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Texas State.

O’Rourke, 48, ran a close U.S. Senate race against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz in 2018.

The race propelled O’Rourke to the national spotlight and led to a bid for the White House in the 2019 Democratic primaries.

"I thought it would be a great idea to have a former congressman, a former senatorial candidate teaching, just like [former U.S. Ambassador] Bob Krueger, who taught here after he served in the Senate," said Ken Grasso, chair of the Department of Political Science.

O'Rourke graduated from Colombia University in 1995 with a degree in English literature. After graduating, he co-founded internet services and software company Stanton Street Technology in El Paso.

Texas State University in San Marcos has more than 38,000 students in undergraduate and graduate programs.