Beto O'Rourke to make campaign stop in Temple

The town hall will focus on jobs, schools and affordable healthcare in Central Texas.

TEMPLE, Texas — Democratic nominee for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke will be in Temple April 7 for a People of Texas Town Hall. The event will be held at Main Street Hall, located on 12 S Main St. at 1 p.m.

According to O'Rourke's Facebook, the town hall will focus on jobs, schools and affordable healthcare. The town hall is part of O'Rourke's many campaign stops in different parts of Texas.

On Monday, O'Rourke made his rounds in Southeast Texas for a town hall in Port Arthur and last weekend the democratic gubernatorial candidate was in Houston.

If you would like to attend the town hall, you can RSVP for the event here.